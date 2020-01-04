abc13 plus alvin

Alvin's 'Gulf Coast Rocker' bringing life to FM radio

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area's next on-air radio star may be walking the halls of the K building at Alvin Community College.

It's the home of 89.7 FM, also known as KACC, the "Gulf Coast Rocker," a station at ACC's campus that is led almost entirely by students.

"The ACC radio program has been very beneficial for me. Being able to just, right off the bat, hop into working in a radio station," said second-year student Nicolas Mason.

Students like Mason can gain on-air experience and perfect their craft.

KACC first signed on the air in 1978 and has an extensive rotation of rock classics, from Led Zeppelin to Oasis.

"Radio has changed over the years since the time I was in it," said station manager Mark Moss. "Even over the years, some of the skills still apply, people develop their talent and learn how to speak to a microphone. They learn how to develop a show."

