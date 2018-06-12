SOCIETY

When trampoline meets water: Largest floating waterpark opens in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Floating water park opens in Grapevine (KTRK)

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KTRK) --
What if we told you that you could bounce on water? You can, and you can do it right here in Texas.

Altitude H2O, a water-based trampoline park, recently opened in Grapevine.

It's a 25,000 square-foot floating waterpark located on Grapevine Lake and is the first of its kind in the area.

"We are always discovering new ways to make being outdoors and staying active fun for everyone," Kevin Mitchell, director of Grapevine Parks and Recreation, said in a press release about its partnership with Altitude Trampoline Park. "We're excited for this partnership and can't wait for citizens to enjoy this waterpark. Every addition and amenity we offer helps make our community a happier and healthier place to live and play."

The waterpark includes inflatable obstacles, climbers, slides and a trampoline. It also has designated areas for birthday parties and events.

The park had a soft opening on June 9, but its grand opening is this weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheme parkwatertexas newsDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News