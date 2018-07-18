All the news you need to know in 60 seconds

60 SECOND UPDATE

All the news you need in 60 seconds

Here are the top stories for July 18.

Here are the top stories you need to know for July 18, 2018:

Police use Taser to get man with machete off roof of home in northwest Houston

A man with a machete was arrested after homeowners found him on the roof of their house in northwest Houston.

Police say that when the man refused to come down from the roof, SWAT was called in. They used a Taser to get him down.

A man with a machete was arrested after homeowners found him on the roof of their house.

Husband shoots gunmen to protect wife during attempted home invasion on south side

Houston police say a man got into a shoot-out with two gunmen who grabbed his wife and tried to force her inside their house on the city's south side.

One of the suspects was shot. The other got away.
A man saved his wife from gunmen who tried to force their way into their home, police say.

Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital

The young soccer team rescued after 18 days trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand has been released from the hospital.

For the first time, they spoke about the experience publicly, calling the moment that they were saved "a miracle."

Thailand soccer team players leave hospital

From Houston to Hollywood: Astros, Rockets up for awards at Espys

Some of Houston's top athletes could take home multiple awards Wednesday night at the Espys.

Jose Altuve, George Springer and James Harden are all nominated. The Houston Astros are also up for awards as a team.

The Espy Awards will air at 7 p.m. on ABC13.

The all-star Astros are headed to the Espys!

