All the news you need to know in 60 seconds

A man with a machete was arrested after homeowners found him on the roof of their house in northwest Houston.Police say that when the man refused to come down from the roof, SWAT was called in. They used a Taser to get him down.Houston police say a man got into a shoot-out with two gunmen who grabbed his wife and tried to force her inside their house on the city's south side.One of the suspects was shot. The other got away.The young soccer team rescued after 18 days trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand has been released from the hospital.For the first time, they spoke about the experience publicly, calling the moment that they were saved "a miracle."Some of Houston's top athletes could take home multiple awards Wednesday night at the Espys.Jose Altuve, George Springer and James Harden are all nominated. The Houston Astros are also up for awards as a team.The Espy Awards will air at 7 p.m. on ABC13.