All the news you need in 60 seconds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3994496" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police need your help finding these suspects.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3990292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mom stabbed to death inside apartment in SW Houston

A jeep stolen from a woman's driveway in northwest Houston was later involved in a hit-and-run crash downtown. Surveillance footage from the woman's home shows the thieves who remain on the run.Police say they are looking for a man wanted for a string of armed robberies at home improvement stores.According to officials, the man displayed a gun in the waist of his pants at the time of the robbery.He is suspected of five robberies over an eight-day period.Houston police say they continue searching for the man suspected of stabbing a 52-year-old mother to death.Authorities say the woman's children were in the home when the attack happenedAnyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Houston Police Department.