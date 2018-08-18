All the news you need in 60 seconds

60 SECOND UPDATE

Police say suspects who stole woman's car allegedly crashed it in hit-and-run

A jeep stolen from a woman's driveway in northwest Houston was later involved in a hit-and-run crash downtown. Surveillance footage from the woman's home shows the thieves who remain on the run.

Houston police need your help finding these suspects.

String armed robberies at home improvement stores

Police say they are looking for a man wanted for a string of armed robberies at home improvement stores.

According to officials, the man displayed a gun in the waist of his pants at the time of the robbery.

He is suspected of five robberies over an eight-day period.

52-year-old woman found stabbed to death in southwest Houston

Houston police say they continue searching for the man suspected of stabbing a 52-year-old mother to death.

Authorities say the woman's children were in the home when the attack happened

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Houston Police Department.
