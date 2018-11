One fire department in Wisconsin made history. On Nov 8, five female firefighters showed up to work, making it the first time there was an all women crew.One of the women says they yelled "GIRL POWER" about a hundred times the day they noticed they were an all-female crew.About more than 700 firefighters make up the force in Milwaukee, but only 25 of them are women.Now, the ladies hope this is not the last time the city sees an all-female crew.