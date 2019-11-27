viral video

'Alexa yelled at me!' Girl cries to mom after requesting Taylor Swift song

FLOYD KNOBS, Ind. -- Amazon's Alexa is supposed to make life easier for its users, but that was not the case for five-year-old Daisy, who came running out of her bedroom, crying to her mother after Alexa allegedly "yelled" at her for requesting a Taylor Swift song.

Lauren, Daisy's mother, was shocked when her daughter came running into the living room with "her fingers in her ears, freaking the heck out, scared to death," she told Storyful.

Moments before Lauren began filming, Daisy had gone into her bedroom. Daisy said she asked Alexa to play Taylor Swift, but the deadpan virtual assistant refused the request. Apparently, Alexa's refusal was a bit too loud and harsh for Daisy, reducing the youngster to tears.

Although initially concerned, Lauren told Storyful she "turned the camera on when I found out that it was Alexa that was bullying her."

After a little while, Daisy stopped crying and her mom provided an update, saying, "she has made up with Alexa and the Taylor Swift can be heard in her room again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytaylor swiftfunny videochildrenviral videoabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Fan excited to be in attendance for Kanye's Sunday service
Texas substitute teacher fired over alleged fight with student
Video shows police handcuffing woman for selling churros
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of Montrose murder released from prison
License plate readers key in finding deadly shooting suspects
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
If your car is damaged by a pothole, will TxDOT pay?
Dog walker caught on camera in alleged act of theft
Trump tells impeachment jokes at annual turkey pardon event
Ex-HPD officer charged in botched raid to remain behind bars
Show More
'The Mandalorian' ranks as digital series most in demand in US: Study
New food halls in Houston are a foodies dream come true!
TxDOT's gift to Pearland drivers this Christmas - more lanes
Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals
2 young lives cut short, but their organ donations saved 8
More TOP STORIES News