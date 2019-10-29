alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek surprises man with autism with phone call

We'll take "Game Show Hosts With Hearts of Gold" for $1,000.

The answer is Alex Trebek.

The long-time "Jeopardy!" host made a man from New York's day earlier this month.



32-year-old Michael Kneeter, who is on the autism spectrum, has felt crushed since finding out Trebek has stage four pancreatic cancer.

Kneeter's mother wanted to connect the two, so she began by locating Trebek's son through the restaurant he owns.

Then, she followed up with a card she sent directly to the game show host, asking him to call her son.

Trebek received that card and rang Kneeter, but he missed the call, so Trebek left a message.



Kneeter's mother still refused to give up. She called Trebek's son back and explained what happened.

He texted his father, and Trebek called and talked to Kneeter for several minutes.

Alex Trebek, 79, has been hosting "Jeopardy!" for 35 years.

He says he calls fans with special needs as often as he can.
