Alex Bregman's new boo? An investigation of possible GF

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's biggest mysteries of the last several years may have been solved: Does Alex Bregman have a significant other?Since the superstar Astro's ascent to the top of the Majors, fans and observers alike have wondered if the young All-Star is settling down.Last year, we even straight up asked the 25-year-old's mother if he's tied down.So, what makes us think we've unlocked the key to Bregman's love life?On Tuesday night, Kara McCullers, the wife of starting Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, celebrated her birthday just before seeing the team take on the Rangers in Arlington, which was highlighted on her Instagram Stories. In one Boomerang story, she tags the accounts belonging to supporting Astros significant others of Carlos Correa, Gerrit Cole, Tony Kemp, Jake Marisnick and Ryan Pressly.There was also an unfamiliar account tagged in that story, one belonging to a woman named Reagan Howard. So far, we have no knowledge of whether she's simply Kara's friend unconnected to the famed Astros wives club, which comprises of a tight knit group of ladies who are typically seen socializing together inside and outside of Minute Maid Park. Though, the wheels are turning on this bit of information faster than Bobby Dynamite's train.A dive into Howard's public Instagram account shows that she's from Austin and works for Google. The typical hallmarks of the 'Gram are on her page, such as poses with friends and picturesque travel photos.A deeper dive, though, gave us the first solid connection to Bregman. In one post, in which she tags the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show as her location, a comment from Bregman's verified account simply states two heart-eyes emojis, followed by two kissy face emojis. This is also known as DPDA, or a digital public display of affection.Now, this isn't necessarily the end-all, be-all proof that Bregman has a significant other named Reagan Howard. But, from what we know, not just anyone is included in the Astros wives club, and Howard had to have gained access through a pretty solid connection, one that won All-Star Game MVP in 2018.So, take it for what it's worth, 'Stros fans, especially the ladies.This brings us to our next question: Are you happy Bregman appears to be finally settling down?!