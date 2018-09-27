VETERAN

Alabama man drives 8 hours to cut grass for North Carolina veteran

Rodney Smith Jr. travels the country with his push lawn mower cutting grass for free.

Rodney Smith Jr. travels the country with his push lawn mower cutting grass for free for the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans.

"A lot of them can't really afford to pay anyone, so when I can come cut it for free they can use their money for medication and other things," said Rodney.

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service and lives in Huntsville, Alabama.

Despite living in Alabama, that doesn't stop him from cutting grass in places farther away.

Smith's latest request brought him to Parkton, North Carolina to veteran Randy Brink's home.

"He told me he couldn't find anyone to mow his lawn," said Smith.

He jumped in his vehicle and made the eight-hour drive to Parkton to help.

"I told him, 'You're a veteran, you served, and it would be my honor to serve you.' I just got out there with my push mower and took it down," he added.

Smith took down tall grass on more than one acre of land. Brink said, "He did a wonderful job. I was totally surprised he even showed up."


After cutting the grass, Smith jumped in his vehicle and drove back to his home in Alabama to get ready for the next person who needed their grass cut.

Smith has been to all 50 states several times to cut grass for those in need, and he's not alone.

He's inspired other kids and teens to join his mission too. He has a crew of girls and boys across the country cutting grass for those in need, for free.

It's called the "50 Yard Challenge." It's a challenge where kids mow 50 lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single moms, and veterans.

You can follow Smith's journey on his social media pages.

He said that is how people who need their grass cut can find him.



Smith said he's able to serve so many people through donations.
