AGE OF ELEGANCE: 84-year-old winner crowned at Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A new winner of the Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant has officially been crowned.Alice Moore, 84, stole the show at Thursday night's pageant, which was themed the Age of Elegance, at the Pasadena Convention Center.Moore keeps herself busy by teaching water aerobics and singing in her church choir.In addition to the title, and of course, the crown, Moore took home a $500 cash prize, a diamond necklace and deluxe gift basket.Moore was one of the 12 women who competed in the pageant, now in its 19th year.The contestants range in age from 53 to 84.Given that Moore is 84 years old, this was the last year she could qualify for the pageant. But that clearly didn't stop her from getting the win.Contestants were judged on poise, talent, interview questions and philosophy of life.What are the wise words Moore lives by?"I'm not impressed by money, followers, degrees, or titles. I'm impressed by kindness, integrity, humility, and generosity," she said.