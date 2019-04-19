Society

AGE OF ELEGANCE: 84-year-old winner crowned at Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A new winner of the Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant has officially been crowned.

Alice Moore, 84, stole the show at Thursday night's pageant, which was themed the Age of Elegance, at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Moore keeps herself busy by teaching water aerobics and singing in her church choir.

In addition to the title, and of course, the crown, Moore took home a $500 cash prize, a diamond necklace and deluxe gift basket.

Moore was one of the 12 women who competed in the pageant, now in its 19th year.

The contestants range in age from 53 to 84.

Given that Moore is 84 years old, this was the last year she could qualify for the pageant. But that clearly didn't stop her from getting the win.

Contestants were judged on poise, talent, interview questions and philosophy of life.

What are the wise words Moore lives by?

"I'm not impressed by money, followers, degrees, or titles. I'm impressed by kindness, integrity, humility, and generosity," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenabeautyseniorspageant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News