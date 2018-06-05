HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you thought you were too old to take trips to the Houston Zoo, maybe you haven't been hanging out with the right crowd.
Starting with the Silent Disco that was held earlier in May, the zoo is staying open late for After Dark Presented by TXU Energy, events that cater to those who are 21 and up.
From 6 - 8 p.m., you can explore the zoo and see the animals. After 8 p.m., the entertainment begins, complete with some cold, grown-up beverages.
Three after dark events are being held and each one has a theme.
Thursday, May 17 - Silent Disco
Over 1,000 people showed up to get down at the zoo. Attendees were given special headsets that played three different music stations. See the video at the top of the post to see the event in action.
Thursday, June 21 - Sip and Sea
Listen to live jazz and sip wine around the zoo's Reflection Pool. Guests are encouraged to wear white.
Thursday, July 19 - Goin' Country
Break out your rodeo gear for this one. There'll be line dancing and a mechanical bull.
The After Dark summer series events are for adults only, so that means no babies or children will be allowed. Tickets are $35 online and $45 at the event.