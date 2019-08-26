Baseball and pups: Minute Maid Park hosts Astros Dog Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dogs and Astros baseball. There might not be a better combination.Minute Maid Park was all about the dogs Sunday, and we're not talking about the hot dogs.Fans got to bring their furry friends to the ballpark and many of them were dressed in team colors.There was a pet costume contest and a pregame parade around the field.To make it all even better, the Astros beat the Angels 11-2.