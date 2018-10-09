ABC13's Women of Distinction

A community pioneer, Merele Yarborough has graciously and enthusiastically helped raise millions of dollars for charitable organizations in the Houston community for over 30 years! Although born in Galveston, Texas, she grew up in Tuskegee, Alabama and admits to being a small town girl at heart! Earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing Education from Tuskegee University revealed her life's purpose of serving. Her Personal Proverb: "The strength of one's commitment, gives birth to the realization of another's dream" has been her catalyst throughout the years. Merele has chaired numerous events including those for United Negro College Fund, March of Dimes, The Ensemble Theatre, The Salvation Army, and the National Kidney Foundation Serving Texas. She is the recipient of the March of Dimes Texas Chapter Fundraising Award, ABC13 Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Woman of Distinction, Texas Children's Cancer Center Community Champion, Houston Chronicle/Neiman Marcus Best Dressed Hall of Fame, Houston Treasure, and was honored at LCA International Mother's Day Soiree. Her board affiliations have included March of Dimes, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, National Kidney Foundation Serving Texas and The Salvation Army. Merele is the loving grandmother to Leam and Lily, children of her son Leland and daughter-in-law Amy. Merele is thrilled to have been selected as the 2019 Women of Distinction Ambassador! She says "It's the best...like enjoying a delicious vanilla milkshake and savouring each calorie!" She thanks CCFA and ABC13 for this tremendous recognition, her family, friends and many supporters who have been on this amazing journey throughout the years! And especially the Houston community for allowing her to be of service!