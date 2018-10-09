ABC13's Women of Distinction

Giving back to the community has been in Jerre Williams' blood since she was young. A native Houstonian raised in the Memorial area, Jerre started volunteering for Texas Children's Hospital as a teenager and most recently chaired the 2018 Cattle Baron's Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society. She is also the current board president for Victory - a branch of the American Cancer Society, and has twice chaired the organization's Holiday Shopping Card fundraiser. She previously served as the board president and gala chair for the Houston Junior Forum. In addition, she has served on the board and chaired events for Catholic Charities, Cornerstone Family Ministries, HITS Theatre, Memorial High School, and Memorial Women's Club. Jerre was the 2011 recipient of the Yellow Rose of Texas Award presented by the Texas Governor to women for their outstanding and significant contributions to the community. She is the proud wife of Dennis Williams and mother to one son, D.W.