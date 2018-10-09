WOMEN OF DISTINCTION

Gaynell Floyd Drexler , Women of Distinction

Gaynell Floyd Drexler

Gaynell is an attorney with decades of non-profit and community engagement. A native Mississippian, she holds a Bachelor's degree from Spelman College and a Juris Doctorate degree from Howard University School of Law. A member of the New York Bar, she practiced corporate law in Manhattan for several years as an associate with Schulte, Roth & Zabel. Gaynell has served on the board of Houston Habitat for Humanity for a decade and as Chair from 2015-2017, overseeing its mission to provide affordable homes. She is on the board of Buffalo Bayou Partnership, a non-profit spearheading improvements to the bayou's greenway system. She recently served as a gala chair for the Community Artists Collective; the Houston Chapter of Links, Inc. Rodeo Gala; and the University Museum at Texas Southern University. Past board involvement includes Harris County CPS BEAR, Oregon Ballet Theater, the Pacific Northwest Region of NAACP, and Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon. In 2018, Drexler was listed by Vaskey Media Group in the Top 30 Most Influential Women of Houston.
She is a proud mother of four: Erica, Austin, Elise and Adam.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywomen of distinctionsocietyfashionhealth
WOMEN OF DISTINCTION
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
More women of distinction
SOCIETY
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
ABC13's Women of Distinction
More Society
Top Stories
Standoff ends after barricaded gunman found dead inside home
Astros' Alex Bregman angry team isn't playing on primetime TV
CHASING HISTORY: Houston Astros' ALCS schedule released
Hurricane Michael track: Florida bracing for 'monstrous' storm
President Trump says Nikki Haley to leave at end of year
Kanye West to meet with President Trump at White House
Man vanishes from Houston Burger King 9 days ago
Freak accident ends with truck on top of car
Show More
Homeowners refuse to kill rats overrunning their home
Hit-and-run driver wanted after leaving grandmother for dead
You're paying Houston drainage fee, but who's spending it?
Fliers call on residents to report undocumented immigrants
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
More News