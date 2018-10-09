ABC13's Women of Distinction

Farida Abjani is the CEO and Co-Founder of Shining Nightingale, INC, a home health agency. Born and raised in Karachi Pakistan, Farida moved to Chicago when she was nineteen and to Houston in January of 2012. While working as a critical care nurse with people from all walks of life, Farida recognized the need to work with clients at the grassroots level and to focus on preventive care, and that's when she founded Shining Nightingale which provides care and guidance to geriatric clients in the comfort of their own homes. As an active member of her community, Farida assists several charities and organizations including Houston Symphony, The Alliance, Houston Symphony League, UNICEF Southwest Region and KnowAutism, and serves on the advisory board of the Department of Aging and Disability Respite Care. Farida gives generously of her time, compassion, and expertise to the City of Houston.