ABC13's VAULT: Marvin Zindler rant on dog registered to vote

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you think there are problems at the polls now with faulty voting machines or voter fraud, think again.From the ABC13 Vault, we are going back to Oct. 30, 1980, when Marvin Zindler interviewed a woman who registered her dog to vote.Zindler talks to Mrs. R.P. Blackmer of Tomball who registered her dog "Minna Rob" to vote, just to prove how easy it was to do.Zindler confronted legendary Harris County Tax Assessor Carl S. Smith about the problem.