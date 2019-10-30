ABC13's Vault

ABC13's VAULT: Marvin Zindler rant on dog registered to vote

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you think there are problems at the polls now with faulty voting machines or voter fraud, think again.

From the ABC13 Vault, we are going back to Oct. 30, 1980, when Marvin Zindler interviewed a woman who registered her dog to vote.

Zindler talks to Mrs. R.P. Blackmer of Tomball who registered her dog "Minna Rob" to vote, just to prove how easy it was to do.

Zindler confronted legendary Harris County Tax Assessor Carl S. Smith about the problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvoter infomationvotingabc13's vault
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13'S VAULT
ABC13'S VAULT: 1971 deadly train yard blast that prompted Hazmat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Kate Upton ended up in middle of controversial MLB call
Messy weather, heavy downpours and storms Wednesday
United Airlines holds auction for Astros fans to go to Game 7
Go inside elite Texas training facility for military dogs
Day care, residents say water issues have been going on for months
Alex Bregman 'sorry' for carrying bat after homer
Astros and Nationals head to World Series Game 7
Show More
Astros legends and Texans star on pre-game duties for Game 7
$1 beer, free burger, and more during Astros World Series run
Halloween 2019: Carve your pumpkin like a pro
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
More TOP STORIES News