WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13's Morning News for May 4, 2020
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is the news made for you and your post-7 a.m. alarm!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
houston
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witnesses follow driver who ran from deadly crash on SW Freeway
Procession for fallen HPD officer happening this morning
Driver slams into pedestrian near Houston bus stop
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
Temps keep climbing, front arrives Tuesday
Man arrested after pushing Austin park ranger into lake
'Thousands' visited Galveston beaches on reopening weekend
Show More
West U church holds in-person services for 1st time in weeks
Dave Ward will return home from hospital today
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
Long-time friend of injured pilot thanks first responders
10-year-old boy's body found after he drowned
More TOP STORIES News