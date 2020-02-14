WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Contact ABC-13
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13's Morning News for April 17, 2020
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is the news made for you and your post-7 a.m. alarm!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
houston
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce plan to reopen state today
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
2 big Texas cities latest to issue $1K fines for not wearing masks
Humidity levels and rain chances rise Friday
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Man poses as Waller Co. deputy, pulls over car
Nail salons offer DIY manicure kits during quarantine
Show More
2 Walgreens stores in Harris Co. to offer COVID-19 testing
Man killed in accidental shooting at home in W. Houston
13 Investigates: Who is helping Texas businesses save jobs?
Former model arrested for taking her child 6 years ago, FBI says
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
More TOP STORIES News