Society

ABC13's Morning News for April 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is the news made for you and your post-7 a.m. alarm!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms moving across Texas on Easter morning
Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special
UK PM Johnson out of the hospital
Coronavirus presents challenge for churches on Easter Sunday
Churches across southeast Texas go virtual for Easter Sunday
Galveston-Houston Archdiocese hosts virtual Saturday mass
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
QUARANTINE COOKING: Recipes that feed your family for multiple meals
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
Burglars steal thousands from small West University bar
1-year-old dead after overdosing on pills in NW Houston
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
More TOP STORIES News