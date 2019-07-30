WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
HTX Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13's Evening News - July 29, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wrongfully accused of killing Jazmine Barnes kills himself
Toddler dies after being left in hot van outside day care
Only 10 receive help as thousands apply for Harvey aid
Scattered downpours to start off the work week
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Man who survived in wrecked car for 5 days: 'God was there'
Missile launcher found in service member's carry-on: TSA
Show More
Deputy who stars on courtroom TV show hurt in shooting
National Chicken Wing Day: Where to get deals and freebies
Workers hurt in partial building collapse in N. Houston
¡Qué dulce! Churroholic puts new spin on churros in Houston
Workers overcome by fumes fall into truck's barrel at high school
More TOP STORIES News