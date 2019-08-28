Society

ABC13's Dave Ward to speak at Texas Book Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 legend Dave Ward is being honored in the state capitol.

The broadcaster will be part of the 2019 Texas Book Festival.

Dave will be a featured author and presenter with his memoir, "Good Evening Friends: A Broadcaster Shares His Life."

He will be in the elite company of bestselling authors like John Grisham.

"To be in such company as this. I think there will be several, I think they say 2 or 300 authors and thousands of books, and me and John Grisham are (two of) the only four to be invited to speak, and that adds a lot to it," Ward said.

The festival is October 26-27 on the grounds of the State Capitol in Austin. The festival is free and open to the public.

