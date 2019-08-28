HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 legend Dave Ward is being honored in the state capitol.
The broadcaster will be part of the 2019 Texas Book Festival.
RELATED: Dave Ward celebrates 80th birthday with book signing at Crime Stoppers of Houston
Dave will be a featured author and presenter with his memoir, "Good Evening Friends: A Broadcaster Shares His Life."
He will be in the elite company of bestselling authors like John Grisham.
"To be in such company as this. I think there will be several, I think they say 2 or 300 authors and thousands of books, and me and John Grisham are (two of) the only four to be invited to speak, and that adds a lot to it," Ward said.
The festival is October 26-27 on the grounds of the State Capitol in Austin. The festival is free and open to the public.
RELATED STORIES
Legendary Houston TV anchor Dave Ward sits down for 10 provocative questions on his triumphant return
ABC13's Dave Ward to speak at Texas Book Festival
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News