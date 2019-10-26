Society

ABC13's Dave Ward speaks at Texas Book Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 legend Dave Ward is being honored in the state capitol.

The broadcaster was part of the 2019 Texas Book Festival.

RELATED: Dave Ward celebrates 80th birthday with book signing at Crime Stoppers of Houston

Dave was be a featured author and presenter with his memoir, "Good Evening Friends: A Broadcaster Shares His Life."

He was in the elite company of bestselling authors like John Grisham.

"To be in such company as this. I think there will be several, I think they say 2 or 300 authors and thousands of books, and me and John Grisham are (two of) the only four to be invited to speak, and that adds a lot to it," Ward said.

The festival was held on the grounds of the State Capitol in Austin.

Legendary Houston TV anchor Dave Ward sits down for 10 provocative questions on his triumphant return
