ABC13's Dave Ward speaks at Texas Book Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 legendis being honored in the state capitol.The broadcaster was part of the 2019 Texas Book Festival.Dave was be a featured author and presenter with his memoir, "Good Evening Friends: A Broadcaster Shares His Life."He was in the elite company of bestselling authors like John Grisham."To be in such company as this. I think there will be several, I think they say 2 or 300 authors and thousands of books, and me and John Grisham are (two of) the only four to be invited to speak, and that adds a lot to it," Ward said.The festival was held on the grounds of the State Capitol in Austin.