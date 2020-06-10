ABC13's Conversations for Change with Melanie & Chauncy

ABC13 anchors and hosts of the Virtual Town Hall: Police and Our Communities of Color, Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover recap what they shared with community leaders, as well as share their very personal thoughts and some first-hand experiences dealing with racism in America.
The death of George Floyd has sparked a historic movement, but the two say they still hope for change.
ABC13's African-American anchors and reporters shared their different experiences and how they each define racism.
