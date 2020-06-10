black lives matter

ABC13's Conversations for Change with Melanie & Chauncy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Floyd's death at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers has started a new conversation about civil rights and racial inequality across the world.

ABC13 anchors and hosts of the Virtual Town Hall: Police and Our Communities of Color, Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover recap what they shared with community leaders, as well as share their very personal thoughts and some first-hand experiences dealing with racism in America.

The death of George Floyd has sparked a historic movement, but the two say they still hope for change.

ABC13's African-American anchors and reporters shared their different experiences and how they each define racism.

ABC13's Erica Simon shares her experience covering the George Floyd story
ABC13's Erica Simon shares how she truly felt while covering the George Floyd story saying, "I'm really struggling with this, to be completely honest. I'm trying to find a way to decompress, I'm trying to find a way to let out my emotions, yet still be able to be strong enough to tell the story. But, it is difficult."



"The incidents I recall, that I just talked about, I haven't experienced anything on that level, which is really good. Because, I felt like in every TV-market I had a racist run-in," ABC13's Chauncy Glover said as he shared his experience on racism in Houston.



ABC13's anchors Melanie Lawson and Chauncy Glover share how to deal with racism



