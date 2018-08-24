ABC13 weatherman Ed Brandon's celebration of life to be held on Sept. 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4029445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former longtime ABC13 weatherman Ed Brandon has passed away

Memorial service arrangements for former ABC13 meteorologist Ed Brandon have just been announced.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church activities center.The church is located at 3471 Westheimer Rd., in Houston.Ed, a Houston icon and longtime member of the ABC13 family, died on Tuesday at the age of 75.He came to Houston in 1972 to become the weathercaster for 13 Eyewitness News. KTRK's station management gave him the title of "Texas' Most Experienced Weathercaster."Ed played a prominent role on Live at Five, and Eyewitness News at 6 and 10 p.m., alongside anchors Dave Ward, Shara Fryer, Gina Gaston, Melanie Lawson, Art Rascon, Sports Director Bob Allen and Action 13's Marvin Zindler.A native Texan, Ed was born in Texarkana, Texas in 1942 and attended Austin's McCallum High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He started his broadcast career as a disc jockey at radio stations in Texarkana and Longview. After a stint as an announcer at an Austin radio station, he moved into television as a talk show host and weather reporter at KHFI-TV in Austin.In May 1972, Ed left Austin to accept the weather position with KTRK-TV. He retired from ABC13 in May 2007 after 35 years with the company.