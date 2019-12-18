Society

ABC13 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. continues online during ABC's Special Report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoneyewitness news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Whooping cough outbreak closes Houston school until January
NCAA sanctions UH for football and volleyball violations
Driver injured when METRO bus crashes into pole
Show More
How personal tragedy help build photo preservation service
Dawn says you're washing your dishes the wrong way
Gerrit Cole looks quite different during Yankees introduction
Light freeze and frost expected Thursday morning
Woman sentenced to prison after Facebook Live shooting
More TOP STORIES News