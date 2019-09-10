WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for September 6, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old badly injured while helping brother cross street
Minnie Mouse casket built for girl found dead in closet
Texans face Saints in prime-time season opener
51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown
Debate roundup: Democrats are coming to Houston
Houston Democratic debate gives hosts historic opportunity
Democratic candidates head to Houston as some slide in polls
Show More
Elizabeth Warren got her start at University of Houston
Andrew Yang supporters looking for momentum in Houston
A few downpours possible Tuesday and Wednesday
Texans and Saints fans bonded by historic hurricanes
Man violently carjacked in his own driveway after soccer game
More TOP STORIES News