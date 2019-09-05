Society

ABC13 Evening News for September 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom who hid girl's body in closet a flight risk: prosecutors
Grandfather killed in crash by repeat DWI offender: police
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after rescue attempt
Man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Dorian
Man accused of climbing on balcony 3 times in 1 week
Astros dropping new limited edition Bun B-designed caps
Show More
Disney releases exclusive 'Aladdin' blooper reel: WATCH
Dog walking app may have played role in home break-in: family
Old Pasadena post office with secret room being restored
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
Pasadena goes 'hawg wild' for popular Andy's BBQ
More TOP STORIES News