WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for September 27, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Harris County deputy killed: What we know about suspect
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
Radio broadcasts capture search for deputy's shooter
Sikh community mourns loss of hero deputy
Sheriff calls for prayer after beloved deputy killed
Show More
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Law school graduate opens wine bar in Missouri City
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
Missouri City's edible arbor trail: Pick fruit right off trees!
HOUSTON WEATHER: A few downpours Saturday
More TOP STORIES News