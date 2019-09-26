Society

ABC13 Evening News for September 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
2 in custody after shots fired near The Galleria
Texas inmate executed for stabbing 2 stepsons to death
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Flower shop offers picture-perfect spot to snap Instagram photos
Jury deliberations underway in Stay family massacre trial
Show More
Serial burglar targets Houston offices during lunch: police
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Driver charged for killing couple sleeping under bridge
School gets laundry machine donation after students bullied
What to know about Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskiy
More TOP STORIES News