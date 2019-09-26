WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for September 25, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
2 in custody after shots fired near The Galleria
Texas inmate executed for stabbing 2 stepsons to death
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Flower shop offers picture-perfect spot to snap Instagram photos
Jury deliberations underway in Stay family massacre trial
Show More
Serial burglar targets Houston offices during lunch: police
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Driver charged for killing couple sleeping under bridge
School gets laundry machine donation after students bullied
What to know about Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskiy
More TOP STORIES News