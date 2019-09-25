WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for September 24, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bar owner found dead during Imelda was shot to death
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Pelosi can't change 'laws of this Congress': House GOP leader
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Man says playing music amid Imelda flood brought him peace
4 therapy horses stolen from field during Imelda, owner says
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Show More
Officer accused of kneeing man in face won't face charges
Man accused of killing 6 not insane, psychologist testifies
Teacher accused of cutting student's hair with scissors
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Kyle Allen: What to know about UH alum-turned-NFL starter
More TOP STORIES News