Society

ABC13 Evening News for September 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why weren't schools closed during Imelda flooding?
Food truck driver makes meal on I-10 for stranded drivers
Families wrestle with leaving Kingwood after Imelda's flood
Man found in ditch believed to have drowned in floodwaters
With disaster still underway, aid for Imelda victims undecided
US to deploy additional troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
Harris County officials confident in their response to Imelda
Show More
I-10 closed after barges hit bridge over San Jacinto River
Barge crash at I-10 bridge leaves residents stuck at home
Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to 3-year-old son
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
Jennifer Lopez dons reimagined version of iconic green Grammy dress
More TOP STORIES News