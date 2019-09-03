Society

ABC13 Evening News for September 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old girl's decaying body found hidden in closet: Police
Kingwood man says driver shot at him for honking his horn
Grandfather accused of shooting granddaughter's dad to death
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
5 mass shootings in Texas over the past 2 years
Show More
Bahamians in Houston anxious for loved ones in Dorian's wake
Pasadena fighting to raise $1M for breast cancer awareness
Odessa Chick-fil-A feeds police in midst of shooting
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Loose tire smashes through driver's windshield on Beltway 8
More TOP STORIES News