WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for September 18, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SEVERE WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning until 9:45 p.m.
Tornado damages cars and homes in Baytown
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Body found near disabled vehicle on 610 West Loop
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
Show More
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
Animal shelter volunteers make it possible for pets to find forever homes
Surfside residents take advantage of high waves from Imelda
League City and Friendswood residents cautiously optimistic during Imelda
College football fan donates beer money to help sick children
More TOP STORIES News