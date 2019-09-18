Society

ABC13 Evening News for September 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood threat increasing tonight through Thursday
Houston-area school closings and delays
Brays Bayou in Meyerland tops flooding concerns for residents
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Fort Bend County ready to face flash flood threat
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Dickinson prepares as tropical depression slams coast
Show More
Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives to help storm victims
Missouri City restaurant gives $9,000 to cancer support groups
Student who was shot in face rings 'cancer-free' bell
Woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school
Houston firefighters prepare for high water rescues
More TOP STORIES News