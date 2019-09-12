Society

ABC13 Evening News for September 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 caught in fiery road rage shooting
More downpours Thursday, eye on the Gulf this weekend
Fisherman finds body in bag near Spring creek
2 arrested after 350 pigeons found trapped downtown
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of HISD school
HOUSTON DEBATE: Local actors stand in for the candidates
Bernie Sanders lays low before Houston Democratic debate
Show More
Mayor Pete dodges cameras before Houston Democratic debate
Houston mirrors the nation in 3rd Democratic debate
Orangutan named Pumpkin at Houston Zoo dies at 34
Teen cancer survivor holds spirits high into senior year
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
More TOP STORIES News