WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for September 11, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 caught in fiery road rage shooting
More downpours Thursday, eye on the Gulf this weekend
Fisherman finds body in bag near Spring creek
2 arrested after 350 pigeons found trapped downtown
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of HISD school
HOUSTON DEBATE: Local actors stand in for the candidates
Bernie Sanders lays low before Houston Democratic debate
Show More
Mayor Pete dodges cameras before Houston Democratic debate
Houston mirrors the nation in 3rd Democratic debate
Orangutan named Pumpkin at Houston Zoo dies at 34
Teen cancer survivor holds spirits high into senior year
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
More TOP STORIES News