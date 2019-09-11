Society

ABC13 Evening News for September 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men and a woman charged with bestiality
Daycare van carrying children flips upside down
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
2 reports of primate on the loose in Santa Fe in 2 days
Texas A&M student said e-cigarettes landed him in ICU
3 Houston teens hospitalized after vaping: health officials
Houston Democratic debate: Road closures you need to know
Show More
Economy looms large for students before Democratic debate
Can Warren go head-to-head with Trump?
Scattered downpours will fizzle this evening
Your drive on I-10 in Baytown could run into major road block
Woman fights back against robbers choking her in phone store
More TOP STORIES News