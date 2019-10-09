Society

ABC13 Evening News for October 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waffle House customers robbed at gunpoint while eating
HAPPENING NOW: Astros in early Game 4 hole as JV roughed up
Man sworn in as deputy after losing 250 lbs.
Siblings found hanging in basement before dying: affidavit
Fight over $4 billion in federal flood funds gets personal
Robots will deliver food on University of Houston campus
Teenager in pantsuit not allowed to go to homecoming
Show More
Amazon driver takes photo of delivered package, then steals it
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop
Suspect opens fire on officers at SE Houston apartments
Soon-to-be retiree killed when driver hit him and ran on Hwy 90
More TOP STORIES News