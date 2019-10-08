Society

ABC13 Evening News for October 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
TOP STORIES
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
Family mourns clerk shot to death at Valero store
Female clerk punched in the face in struggle for cash drawer
Our first fall cool front has moved through
Astros to start Verlander on short rest in Game 4 after loss
Elderly couple attacked by 2 men inside their own home
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
Rockets' general manager's Hong Kong comments anger China
Why Gerrit Cole's future with Astros still up in the air
Bows and ribbons pop up overnight at Highland Village
High school to forfeit football game after hazing allegations
Jack in the Box drive-thru worker stops line to chat
