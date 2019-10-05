WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 5, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FEMA applications open for Imelda victims
Family and friends gather to pray for 13-year-old hit and run victim
Football player facing discipline after racist video: Katy ISD
Astros look to take commanding 2-0 lead vs. Rays
1 killed in hit-and-run accident in Crosby
19-year-old woman killed in her car in night club parking lot
Record python caught in Florida
Show More
HMNS opens exhibit made only of Legos
What Astros fans need to know about ALDS Game 2
Rapper meets with grandmother attacked by carjackers
Houston set to host Pakistani entertainment award show
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News