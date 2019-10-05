Society

ABC13 Evening News for October 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FEMA applications open for Imelda victims
Family and friends gather to pray for 13-year-old hit and run victim
Football player facing discipline after racist video: Katy ISD
Astros look to take commanding 2-0 lead vs. Rays
1 killed in hit-and-run accident in Crosby
19-year-old woman killed in her car in night club parking lot
Record python caught in Florida
Show More
HMNS opens exhibit made only of Legos
What Astros fans need to know about ALDS Game 2
Rapper meets with grandmother attacked by carjackers
Houston set to host Pakistani entertainment award show
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News