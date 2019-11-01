WEATHER ALERT
Freeze Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 31, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Simpsons meme leads to murder in Pasadena: Police
Neighbors help woman whose Halloween decor is vandalized
9-year-old almost loses his arm after family dog attack
Amy Cole defends husband in Twitter war with heated fan
Record cold in Houston: Here's more on the Freeze Warning
Actor James Cromwell arrested while protesting at Texas A&M
Show More
Truly scary: Texas leads nation in drunk driving deaths
Gerrit Cole's open letter thanks 'friendly, welcoming' Astros fans
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Lone Star motorcycle rally to crowd Galveston all weekend
Humble BBQ pit maker owes worldwide success to city
More TOP STORIES News