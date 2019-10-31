WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 30, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Astros lead midway through World Series Game 7
State-appointed managers could replace HISD board
School gripped with grief over murders of 3 Deer Park siblings
Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach
Alex Bregman's grandfather dies ahead of World Series Game 7
Could Astros fans tell difference between Greinke and Verlander?
Apples sold in Texas recalled due to listeria
Show More
Gun range boss surprises 17 employees with World Series tickets
Downtown detours: Ramp closures to last into 2020
Swearing can help you have a better workout, researchers say
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion, family says
Girl injured in hit-and-run 1 of loudest Astros fans in her hospital
More TOP STORIES News