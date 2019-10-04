WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 3, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert in Houston canceled, was result of domestic disturbance
Houston mayor says crime rates down, but rivals disagree
What to know before heading to the Astros postseason game
Isolated thundershowers now, but fall weather 5 days away
Female officers face firing if waist over 35 inches: Lawsuit
911 call released in search for 5-year-old girl
Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing massage
Show More
Leftover 'garage sale' signs could cost you $2,000
Couple turns home into community pantry for flood victims
New York Yankees honor Deputy Dhaliwal
Family of teen injured in hit-and-run asks driver to 'repent'
Houston City Hall sends off Astros into postseason
More TOP STORIES News