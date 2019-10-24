WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 23, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School employee charged in crash that injured student
Justin Verlander still seeking 1st career win in World Series
Meet the man who trains George Springer and other MLB stars
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Accused robber arrested in deputy constable's shooting
Astro dog cheers up patients at Hermann Hospital
Show More
Professor holds baby during lecture so mom can take notes
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting self inside home
Judge issues new evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Driver killed in possible racing crash that split car in half
57-year-old man with reported dementia missing
More TOP STORIES News