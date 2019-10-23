WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 22, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young cancer fighter meets Jose Altuve before World Series game
HAPPENING NOW: Astros lead early in World Series Game 1
Astros exec 'embarrassed' over celebration of closer Osuna
14 Astros players making their World Series debut
Residents say squatters are taking over abandoned unit
Bus monitor gets 2 life sentences for molesting children
Secret recording ends Texas House speaker's political career
Show More
Nearly two-thirds of Uber riders don't tip their drivers
CVS, UPS to partner on drone delivery tests for medications
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Woman incorporates wine into exercise routine
Big Astros fan, big Astros 'do: Superfan's mohawk stands out
More TOP STORIES News