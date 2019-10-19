WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 18, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Disaster in 1st puts Astros behind in Game 5
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
"Cole Vs the World" shirt design crashes local creator's website
Man accused of selling homes he didn't own
Boy hit by driver who needed to use bathroom, deputies say
Starved children looked like 'Holocaust survivors': police
Family files $50M lawsuit when woman dies after cyst removal
Show More
Customers left without cash after Chime bank goes dark
Shadow Creek and Friendswood face off in heavyweight Game of the Week
Challenge accepted! Superintendent takes on a Special Olympic swimmer
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Baby born 1 lb. growing strong and rooting for 'Stros
More TOP STORIES News