WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 17, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros with late Game 4 lead after Springer and Correa HR's
Woman tells siblings to 'move back to your country'
Baybrook Mall scare sends shoppers running for their lives
State denies Harvey aid to hundreds of federal loan recipients
HPD officer relieved of duty after Midtown bar arrest
Family wants justice for teen killed outside rave
Young cancer fighter dreams of meeting Jose Altuve
Show More
Tasty ALCS bet between Harris Co. judge and Bronx president
Wobbly wheel scammers allegedly dates back two years ago
How strong wind gusts in New York could impact ALCS Game 4
When you can get your Astros potential World Series tickets
Firefighter calls mayday during fire at Main Street Market
More TOP STORIES News