Society

ABC13 Evening News for October 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you after your drive home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyott
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros earn 2-1 ALCS lead after Cole blanks Yanks in Game 3
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
Utility pole moved from center of sidewalk after resident turns to Ted
Astros dugout paramedic hit by foul ball heads home
Landscaper accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
Deputy accused of touching woman in hot tub then assaulting her
Former justice of the peace charged after Yanks fan slapped
Show More
Parents of twins offer Josh Reddick hilarious and real advice
It has been 10 years since the Colorado "Balloon Boy" hoax
Mattress Mack shows off iconic Houston sports memorabilia
Firefighter hit and killed by fellow firefighter honored
Kids declare day of celebration, as acting city council
More TOP STORIES News