WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for October 11, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring family's killer sentenced to death for 2014 massacre
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
Astros' 3rd postseason win means a 3rd mural in Houston
How to get your own custom Astros jean jacket
Show More
Methodist and United Healthcare's dispute could cost you money
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Gerrit Cole's famous brother-in-law cheers him on in Game 5
More TOP STORIES News