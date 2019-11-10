WATCH
VIDEOS
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
Weather
SkyDrone 13
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
ABC13 Evening News for November 9, 2019
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
KTRK
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to get caught up! This is the news made for you to watch anytime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
ott
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans trampled as they attempted to enter ASTROWORLD Festival: HFD
Small plane crashes in field near Grand Parkway
Mother charged with murder in drunk driving crash, son killed
Memorial bridge dedicated to 4-year-old Maleah Davis
Man live streams police chasing him on Facebook
Suspected drunk driver slams into HPD car at 70 mph
Alabama fans react with warm response to President Trump
Show More
HPD officer shows off moves with handshake
Instagram likes going away? Company to hide like count for some US users
Jose Altuve visits young Astros fan who was burned in explosion
Man shot in back during robbery near University of Houston
J.J. Watt impressed by young fan's Watt-themed birthday cake
More TOP STORIES News